This Kilkenny townhouse could be an ideal home with some renovation work - see pics!

TAP '>' ARROW ABOVE FOR MORE PICS
Main Street, Mullinavat, Co. Kilkenny, X91 XY02
2 beds - 1 bath
Currently on the market is this nicely appointed two bed end of terrace property located on the Main Street of Mullinavat Village in County Kilkenny.
It is within walking distance of the Centra shop, bus routes and within easy access to the Waterford/Dublin N9 road approximately 20km north of Waterford City and 30km south of Kilkenny.
Accommodation comprises of: Entrance porch, living room, kitchen, two double bedrooms and bathroom.
ASKING PRICE: €130,000
There is also a yard to side of the property with double gates allowing access for a car.
Sherry FitzGerald John Rohan / Tel: 051 843880
As temperatures begin to drop, spiders become more prevalent as they start to move indoors and begin breeding, ahead of the winter months
Mrs Maura Dowling pictured with her birthday cake and (above) with her seven children celebrating her 100th birthday recently
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.