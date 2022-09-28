Spacious and modern family home for sale in Kilkenny - see inside!

FOR MORE PICS TAP 'NEXT' OR ARROW (>) ABOVE
1 Haven Court, Ballyragget, Kilkenny
4 beds - 2 baths
DNG Ella Dunphy (056 7786000) are delighted to present 1 Haven Court to the market.
This wonderful 4 bedroom detached family home is in turn key condition and is a superb opportunity to acquire a spacious and tastefully decorated family home.
Lovingly maintained by its current owners, this family home further benefits from its low maintenance back garden which is not overlooked.
This attractive light filled property further benefits from its proximity to Ballyragget Village and its wealth of amenities such as schools, shops, restaurants and local transport links whilst also being just 20 minutes drive from Kilkenny City.
ASKING PRICE: €355,000
Viewing strictly by appointment only.
