Site with full planning for 17 units for sale in Kilkenny

DNG Ella Dunphy (056 7786000) present an outstanding opportunity to purchase an excellent residential circa 2. 2 acre development land with Full Planning Permission*.
Attractive residential development of 17 no. houses to include a breakdown of 2 & 3 Bed Semi-Detached and 4 Bed Detached.
Huge demand for both rental and owner-occupied units in locality.
Prime location within easy walking distance to all local amenities.
€510,000
Location is in Goresbridge, County Kilkenny - easily commutable from to Carlow, Kilkenny and M9 Motorway.
