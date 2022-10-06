This property in Kilkenny has an incredibly low asking price!

TAP '>' ARROW FOR MORE PICS
2 Dunkitt Terrace, Kilmacow, County Kilkenny
Smart Move Properties have brought this one-bedroomed terraced property in County Kilkenny to the market.
It is ideally located just moments from the M9 and the N25/N24 interchange.
The property consists of kitchen/living, main bathroom and one bedroom.
Whilst in need of a full refurbishment, this property also offers huge potential.
There is a large back garden to the rear of the property.
ASKING PRICE: €90,000
The overall site area is 450 sq meters. Viewing is a must.
