Search

12 Oct 2022

Ready-to-go development site in Kilkenny city for sale

Ready-to-go development site in Kilkenny city for sale

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

12 Oct 2022 2:42 PM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

A fantastic opportunity for developers, this circa 0.55 acre prime ready-to-go development site is now on the market in Kilkenny.

Located on Patrick Street, it has full planning permission for 15 residential units.

This is a highly sought-after residential area located within the city environs, only minutes' walk from the city centre.

This site extends to circa 0.55 acres and is sited at the junction of Upper Patrick Street and the Kells Road.

Executive residence for sale in private cul-de-sac in Kilkenny City - see pics!

It currently comprises of a two storey town house which fronts onto Upper Patrick Street with a number of outbuildings to the rear with separate side access onto the Kells Road.

Planning has been granted under planning reference number 21/609 for 15 units to include 3 town houses and 12 apartments.

This is a sought-after address in the heart of Kilkenny city with solid demand for residential property in the market place and in an area where this type of development opportunity very rarely comes to the market.

Major plans approved for one of the most historic homes in Kilkenny

The property can be inspected by appointment (Donohoe Properties/Tel: 056 777 0400) only.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media