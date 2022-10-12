You can't get more central than this Kilkenny city property - see more!

TAP '>' ARROW ABOVE FOR MORE PICS
3 Pudding Lane, Kilkenny City, R95 T8KF
4 beds - 2 baths
ASKING PRICE: €375,000
Built in the late 1990s, 3 Pudding Lane is located in the heart of Kilkenny city at Pudding Lane just off High Street and within 200m of The Parade.
The property is located on a private gated site with Off Street parking and private patio garden.
LOCATION: All the amenities of Kilkenny city centre are just a stones throw from 3 Pudding Lane, enjoy a browse in Kilkenny Book Centre, a meal at Aroi, a shopping spree in Goods or a night out in Paris Texas or the Left Bank, all are within a minute stroll.
To enquire, contact Sherry FitzGerald McCreery (Tel: 056 772 1904).
Click through the gallery by clicking 'Next' above!
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.