FOR RENT: Georgian residence in Kilkenny - see more!

Wellbrook House is a fabulous Georgian residence which is in great condition throughout.
It is accessed from the road via an electric gated entrance and winding avenue and is nicely nestled among mature trees and landscape.
It is conveniently located just off the main Kilkenny/Freshford road approximately 7 km from Kilkenny.
This is a lovely period residence which offers spacious comfortable living accommodation ]comprising of entrance hall, drawing room, dining room, sitting room, kitchen /dining, bathroom and utility.
Stairs to the first floor comprising of sunroom, bedroom 1 with en-suite, bedroom 2 with living area, bedroom 3, bedroom 4, bedroom 5, TV room and bathroom.
€2,300 per month
Viewing is highly recommended but by appointment only. All enquiries to 087 908 5112.
