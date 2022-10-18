Commercial unit in heart of Kilkenny for sale - see more!

TAP '>' ARROW ABOVE FOR NEXT PIC
5 Rose Inn Street, Kilkenny
This prime 3 storey retail and commercial building set on a busy street at the heart of Kilkenny city is for sale.
The building has an extensive ground floor retail area of 133.4m2 (1,435sqft) with a large display window on one of Kilkenny's most prominent locations.
The building benefits from a separate door leading to the upper floors of the building. This busy lock-up unit has traded successfully over many decades.
ASKING PRICE: €450,000
