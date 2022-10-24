Decision due soon on planned housing development in Kilkenny

The fate of a proposed small housing development in Kilkenny city is due to be decided by the end of the week.
In April of this year, plans were submitted to Kilkenny County Council seeking to demolish an existing single-storey property on a site at Greenshill in Kilkenny city and build three new two-storey homes.
Three new vehicular entrances are also sought.
Further information in relation to the plans was submitted by the applicant(s) in September.
A final decision from the local authority is due by Sunday, October 30.
