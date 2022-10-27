This Kilkenny property has a LOW guide price of just €60k!

TAP '>' ARROW ABOVE FOR NEXT PIC
Ballyroberts, Cuffesgrange, Co. Kilkenny
This detached three-bedroom property in County Kilkenny is going under the hammer soon at a BidX1 auction!
The property, with a guide price of €60,000, is arranged over ground and first floor beneath a pitched roof with off street parking available.
There are also a number of commercial outbuildings to the rear.
BidX1 are informed that the property extends to approximately 108 sq. m (1,164 sq. ft).
Site area extends to approximately 0.21 hectares (0.51 acres).
Online Auction Date (BidX1.com): 10 November, 2022.
