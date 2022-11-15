Location is a huge selling point for this Kilkenny property - see inside!

TAP '>' ARROW ABOVE FOR NEXT PIC
77 Larchfield, Kilkenny
Sale of bright spacious two storey semi-detached residence 873 sq ft.
Entrance hall, sitting room, large kitchen area. First floor: 3 bedrooms, main bathroom.
Double glazed PVC windows and doors. Oil fired central heating.
Ber Rating C2. Garage with central heating potential for office. Detached utility room, toilet.
Front garden area with off street parking and wide side access to enclosed back yard.
Eir Code: R95 PO8R. Situated within one minute walking distance of city bus stop, 5 minutes walking distance from Loughboy shopping centre and Kilkenny city centre.
ASKING PRICE: €295,000
Contact Joseph Coogan Auctioneer (Tel: 056 444 0000) to arrange a viewing!
