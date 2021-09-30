Search

HRI announce additional Flat fixture for Gowran Park

Horse Racing Ireland has announced that there will be an additional Flat Fixture at Gowran Park on Monday, October 18.
 
This meeting will close for entries by 12 noon on Wednesday, October 13 with declarations to run to be made by 10am on Saturday, October 16.
 
Full details of the programme of races for this meeting will be announced in due course and the time of the first race will be 1.30pm.

The Kilkenny track also opens up its national hunt programme for the new season when they host a two day meeting this Friday and Saturday with the Grade 2 PWC Champion Chase taking centre stage.

