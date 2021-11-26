Kilkenny rider jumps to winning glory at the 2021 Nations Cup

What a fantastic way to make your senior nations cup debut - with a win!
Twenty-year-old Kilkennyman Jack Ryan was a member of the Irish team that won in Vilamoura Portugal as the 2021 Nations Cup season came to an end on Sunday.
A brilliant team performance took the win in a tough and exciting competition as Ireland were in a five-way share of the lead at the halfway stage.
Ryan made his senior Nations Cup debut riding the nine-year-old Irish sport horse BBS McGregor, owned and bred by his mother Marguerite Ryan.
He delivered an excellent clear to leave Ireland in a battle with Italy for the winners prize as the last line riders took to the arena.
When Tipperary's Trevor Breen completed the round clear, Ireland could not be beaten on a final score of eight faults, with Italy and Switzerland sharing runner-up spot on 12 faults each.
(Image: Trevor Breen, Shane Breen, Michael Blake (manager), Jack Ryan, Anthony Condon)
A delighted Irish team manager Michael Blake said, "To win any Nations Cup is very difficult but with 17 teams this was always going to be a tough battle.
"It was an excellent Nations Cup debut for Jack, jumping a very important clear round. It is a very good way to finish the Nations Cup season with a team that included two 9-year-old horses."
