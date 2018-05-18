Kilkenny deaths for Friday, May 18

The death has occurred of Kieran Barry, Prologue, Callan, Co. Kilkenny, peacefully on Thursday 17th May in the loving care of Anne and Staff at Tinnypark Nursing Home, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Friday, 18th May, from 7pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8pm. Funeral Prayers on Saturday morning at 10.15am followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Callan for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan.

The late Seamus Clear

The death has occurred of Seamus Clear, Harristown, Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny. He died peacefully at St, Columbas Hospital, Thomastown. Sadly missed by his loving son, Jim and his daughters Mary and Betty. Daughter-in-law Brigid, sons-in-law Martin and Michael, grandchildren David, Niamh, Michéal, Mary, Seamus and Louise, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Graignamanamagh, Co. Kilkenny from 10am today Thursday, with prayers at 9.30pm. Removal to Glynn Church, St Mullin's, for Requiem Mass at 12.00 noon on Friday. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery. Funeral Home Private on Friday morning.

The late Jimmy Griffith

The death has occurred of Jimmy, Bianconi Court, Kilkenny and formerly of Ossory Hill, Johnswell on 16th May 2018, at his home, Jimmy, predeceased by his daughter Bernadette. Sadly missed by his daughter Julie, granchildren William, Micheala and Sianna, brothers Lewis, Ernie and John, sisters Marie, Florrie, Charlotte and Evelyn, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, cousins, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his brother Ernie's home, Ossory Hill, from 12 noon on Friday with Prayers at 8 o'clock. Funeral Service on Saturday afternoon at 2pm in St. Canice's Cathedral, Kilkenny. Interment afterwards in St. Kieran's Cemetery.