Kilkenny death for Wednesday, May 23

The late Kathy McMahon

The death has occurred of Kathy McMahon (previously Gittons), of Upper Coolbawn, Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny (formerly of Tallaght and Ballyfermot) passed away on May 14 (suddenly) in France. Beloved mother of Geraldine, Allan, Natalie and the late Justin and partner of Fintan. Kathy will be sadly missed by her loving children, partner, grandchildren, siblings, mother, nephews, nieces, wider family and friends.

Funeral arrangements later. Please check back on Friday afternoon (May 25th)