Kilkenny death for Thursday, May 31

The death has occurred of Elizabeth DOWLING (née Walsh)

Parliament St., Kilkenny City on May 29, in the loving care of the matron and staff of Gowran Abbey Nursing Home. Predeceased by her beloved husband William and son Noel. Loving mother of Seamus, Fr. Paddy (Missouri, U.S.A.), Frank and Joe. She will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home from 5.30p.m. on Thursday (May 31st) with Funeral Prayers at 6.30p.m. followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11a.m. followed by burial in Foulkstown Cemetery.