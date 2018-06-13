Kilkenny deaths for Wednesday, June 13

The late Tim Healy

The death has occurred of Tim Healy, Marley, Graignamanagh, Kilkenny. Funeral Arrangements Later.

The late Frank (Alan) McSweeney

The death has occurred of Frank (Alan) McSweeney Marble Crest, Ardnore, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny on10th June 2018, suddenly, at home, beloved husband of the late Ann and much loved father of Tony and Keri, sadly missed by his loving family, sisters Josie, Kathleen, Carmel and Connie, brother Tony, daughter-in-law Allison, grandchildren Kirsty, Sinead, Jess, Ciarán and Seán, great-grandchildren Trent and Amelia, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Thursday from 5 o'clock with Funeral Prayers at 6.30 o'clock followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium for Service at 2 o'clock.

The late Elsie Cooney

The death has occurred of Elsie Cooney (née Arrigan)

"Sonas", Waterford Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny and Kilsheelan, Tipperary



Cooney (nee Arrigan) ("Sonas", Waterford Road, Kilkenny and formerly of Kilsheelan, Co. Tipperary) 10th June 2018, suddenly, at St. Luke's Hospital, Elsie, beloved wife of the late John and much loved mother of Emmet and Helen, sadly missed by her loving family, sister Anna (Needy) Spain and brother Emmet, her adored grandchildren Sofia and Adam, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Wednesday from 5 o'clock with Funeral Prayers at 6.30 o'clock followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery.