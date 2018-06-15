Kilkenny deaths for Friday, June 15

The late Anne Dermody

The death has occurred of Anne Dermody, Carriglea Cairde, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford and late of Bridge Street And High Street, Ballyragget on 14th June 2018. Deeply regretted by her brother Pakie, Sister-in-law Liz,nephew Edward, grandnephew, grandniece, relatives, her community in Carriglea and friends. R.I.P. Reposting at Carriglea Cairde Service Chapel from 2.30 pm Friday with prayers at 3pm. Removal Saturday morning 16th at 9am to St Patrick's Church, Ballyragget, Co. Kilkenny for 11am Requiem Mass followed by burial in St. Finnan's Cemetery, Ballyragget.

The late

The death has occurred of Maura MURRAY (née Cullinan, Ennis, Co. Clare)

Jerpoint Abbey, Thomastown, Kilkenny



Maura died peacefully at home on Wednesday, 13 June 2018, surrounded by her loving family. She is sadly missed by her husband Joe, daughter Mary, son Martin and partner Selina, son Joseph and wife Alexandra, son John, daughter Edel and husband Brian, grandchildren Éremón, Reuben, Juno and Jessica, sisters Ann and Mona, brothers Paul, Michael and Vincent, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her Home at Jerpoint Abbey, Thomastown from 5 pm on Saturday, 16 June, with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7 pm. Removal on Sunday, 17 June, to the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown to arrive for 11 am Requiem Mass followed by interment in St. Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny. Family flowers only please, with donations, if desired, to Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team and the Irish Cancer Society.

The late Angela O'Reilly

The death has occurred of Angela O'Reilly (née Doyle),

Kilkenny Road, Thomastown, Kilkenny. Angela (wife of the late Noel) died peacefully in the loving care of the Staff at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny on Thursday, 14 June. Sadly missed by her loving children, PJ, Mary, Gerard, Angela, Carmel, Brendan, Christopher and Ann, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Andy, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her Home at Kilkenny Road, Thomastown from 3 pm on Friday, 15 June with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8 pm; also reposing at home from 4 pm on Saturday evening. Removal on Sunday afternoon to the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown to arrive for 2 pm Requiem Mass followed by interment in St. Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny.

The late Tim Healy



The death has occurred of Tim Healy, Marley, Graignamanagh, Co. Kilkenny who passed away peacefully at St Luke's Hospital, Co. Kilkenny. Sadly missed by his wife, son, daughters and grandchildren.

Reposing at Breen's Funeral Home from 4pm to 9pm on Friday, 15th of June. Removal Prayers at 10am, Saturday, 16th June. Arriving at Glynn Church for 11am followed by burial in St. Mullin's Graveyard immediately after.

The late Michael Power

The death has occurred of Michael (Mike) Power, 102 Newpark Close, Kilkenny City on 14th June 2018, at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny, sadly missed by his brothers Ollie, Frank and Doc, sisters Breda, Geraldine and Cindy, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. In accordance with Michael's wishes, a private cremation will take place next week.