Kilkenny deaths for Wednesday, June 27

The late Jimmy Carroll

The death has occurred of Jimmy Carroll, Crutt, Clogh, Castlecomer, Kilkenny at Saint Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Sadly missed by his brother Billy, sister-in-law Patricia, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends. Reposing at his home in Clogh on Thursday from 11am.

Funeral Prayers on Thursday evening at 7.15pm followed by removal to Saint Patrick's Church, Clogh. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Murt Flanagan

The death has occurred of Murt Flanagan,

"Burwood", Waterford Road, Kilkenny City on 25th June 2018, suddenly but peacefully, Murt, beloved husband of Joan and much loved father of Brian, Joan and Jilly, sadly missed by his wife and family, sister Ann, sons-in-law Declan and Phil, daughter-in-law Timia, Brothers-in-law Ned and Georgie, grandchildren Tadhg, Oisín, Aaron, Thomas, Emily and Chloe, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Thursday (28th June) from 5 o'clock with Funeral Prayers at 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Fiacre's Church, Loughboy. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 10.30am. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery. No flowers by request.

The late Nancy O'Shea

The death has occurred of Nancy O'Shea, Clohastia, Graignamanagh, Kilkenny, peacefully in Waterford University Hospital today (Tuesday) surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Willie, son Martin, daughters, Mary, Catherine and Ann, son Liam, her sisters Kathleen and Molly, her brothers Pat and Marty, grandchildren Ruairí, Dylan, Liam, Oisín and Eimear, her relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Joyce's Funeral Home, Borris, from 2pm tomorrow (Wednesday) with Rosary and prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.20am to arrive at Duiske Abbey Graignamanagh for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

The late Billy O'Sullivan

The death has occurred of William (Billy) O'Sullivan, 40 Larchfield, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny on 26th June 2018, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, after a short illness, William (Billy), pre-deceased by his loving son John, beloved husband of Bee and much loved father of Chris (Parle), Trish (Cody), Liam, Pauline (Egars), Benny and Aidan, sadly missed by his wife and family, brother John, sisters Mary and Josephine, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday (27th June) from 4 o'clock with Rosary at 8 o'clock. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Fiacre's Church, Loughboy, arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team.

The late Larry Walsh

The death has occurred of Laurence (Larry) Walsh, Dunbell, Maddoxtown, Kilkenny on June 26th 2018 (in his 96th year) in the loving care of the staff of St. Anne's Ward, St. Columba's Hospital, Thomastown. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Joan, daughter Colette, son Fergus, sister Bridget, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home from 6p.m. on Wednesday (June 27th) with Funeral Prayers at 7.30p.m. followed by removal to St. Colman's Church, Clara. Funeral on Thursday after 11.30a.m. Requiem Mass to the adjoining cemetery.