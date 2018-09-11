Kilkenny deaths for Tuesday, September 11

The late Hanna Gertrude (Gertie) Morris (née Sullivan)

The death has occurred of Hanna Gertrude (Gertie) Morris (née Sullivan)

Corluddy, Carrigeen, Kilkenny on September 9th, peacefully at St Vincent’s Private Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by her loving family. Dearly beloved wife of Brendan, much loved mother of Karen, Linda and Fiona. Deeply mourned by her husband, daughters, sons-in-law John, Alex and Mick, adored grandchildren Kamara, Denise, Mica, Kian and Ben, sister Mary, brothers Bernie and Dennis, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Wednesday at Donncha Doyle & Sons, Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 5.30pm until 8.00pm. Arriving on Thursday at The Church of the Sacred Heart, Ballyoughter, Wexford for requiem mass at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Solas Centre and Waterford Hospice.

The late Sr Assumpta Bolger

The death has occurred of Sr. Assumpta Bolger, Sr M Assumpta (Convent of Mercy, Eblana Avenue, Dún Laoghaire) – 10 September 2018 (peacefully) in the kind care of the staff of Catherine McAuley Nursing Home, Beaumont. Predeceased by her sister Berry and brother-in-law Murty (Ware) and her brother Jim. She is sadly missed by her sister Kay (O’Brien) and brother Jack, by her brother-in law (Freddie) and sisters-in-law (Nellie and Breda), by her many nieces and nephews, her grandnieces and grandnephews, great-grandniece, extended family and by her sisters in the Mercy Community.

Reposing in St. Michael’s Hospital Chapel, Dún Laoghaire, on Tuesday, 11 September, from 4.00pm to 5.15pm, with Evening Prayer at 5.30pm in the Hospital Chapel. Removal to Duiske Abbey, Graiguenamanagh, Co. Kilkenny on Wednesday, 12 September, for Requiem Mass at 12.00 noon. Burial afterwards in the Mercy Community section of Calvary Cemetery.

The late Teresa Comerford (née Fitzmaurice)

The death has occurred of Teresa Comerford (née Fitzmaurice) Teresa (Donnybrook, Dublin and formerly Kilkenny) 9th September 2018 (peacefully) at St Vincent’s Private Hospital, after a long illness. Beloved wife of Chris, loving and much loved mother of Noel, Fiona, Hilary and Jonathan; she will be sadly missed by her family, her sisters Kay, Marie and Anne, brothers Paddy, Greg, Ferdie and Jim, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her twelve treasured grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Removal on Wednesday (12th September) to the Church of the Sacred Heart Donnybrook arriving at 10.50 am for Requiem Mass at 11.00 am followed by burial at Shanganagh Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

The late Paddy Darmody

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Darmody

Crowbally, Mullinavat, Kilkenny on Monday 10th of September (peacefully surrounded by his loving family, after a brief illness). Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife Nora, sons William, John, Michael and Patrick, daughter Emilie, brother Michael, sister Mai (Grant), grandchildren Gráinne, Pádraig and Míchéal, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing on Tuesday at his residence from 12.00 noon with prayers at 8.00pm. Arriving on Wednesday at All Saints Church, Knockmoylan for Requiem Mass at 12.00 noon. Burial after in adjoining cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning please. Donations, if desired, to Waterford Homecare Team.

The late Frank Hayden

The death has occurred of Frank Hayden, (31 Cedarwood Avenue and late of Greenshill, Kilkenny). September 9th 2018 (unexpectedly) at St. Luke's Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Nora and much loved father of Martina and Michael. He will be sadly missed by his daughter, son, sister Kathleen (Dowling), son-in-law Adrian (Butler), daughter-in-law Caitriona, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home from 5p.m. on Tuesday with Rosary at 8p.m. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10.30a.m. in St. Fiacre's Church, Loughboy followed by burial in St. Kieran's Cemetery. House private on Wednesday please.