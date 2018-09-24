Kilkenny deaths for Monday, September 24

The late Kieran Wallace

The death has occurred of Kieran Wallace, St Patrick's Cheshire Home, Tullow, Co. Carlow and formerly of Aughamuckey, Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny. He died at St Patrick's Cheshire Home in the loving care of the Matron and Staff.

Kieran will be sadly missed by his Family, and the Residents and Staff at Saint Patrick's Cheshire Home.

Reposing at St Patrick's Cheshire Home on Monday from 1pm-5pm. Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home on Monday evening from 8.30pm with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 9pm. Funeral Prayers on Tuesday evening at 7pm followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late John (Sean) Cronin

The death has occurred of John (Seán) Cronin, Ahenny, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary and Windgap, Kilkenny, peacefully on Saturday 22nd September 2018 in the loving care of Sarah and Staff at Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home, Callan. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family, sister Margaret, brothers Neddy, Kevin, Daniel and Michael, nieces Sinead and Michelle, nephews Denis, James, Michael and Colin, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Sunday 23rd September from 5pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7pm. Funeral Prayers on Monday morning at 10am followed by removal to St. Nicholas’ Church, Windgap for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Ellen Grace

The death has occurred of Ellen Grace, Ranelagh, Dublin and late of Kilbride, Glenmore, Co Kilkenny who died on Saturday 22nd September 2018 peacefully in her 97th year at Orwell Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving family, Ellen is the last surviving daughter of John and Mary Grace, Kilbride, Glenmore. Ellen will be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews family, neighbours and friends.

Ellen will be arriving to St. James' Church, Glenmore, on Monday 24th September for requiem mass.at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.