Kilkenny deaths for Friday, November 30

The late Thomas Holden

The death has taken place of Thomas Holden, Ballybray, Knocktopher, Co. Kilkenny on the 28th of November 2018, peacefully at Blackrock Clinic, Dublin surrounded by his loving family. Devoted husband of Mary Jo and cherished father of Catherine, Breda, Ann Marie, Thomas, Peter and Brendan. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife and family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Noel and Martin, sisters Sr Rose and Alice, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his son Brendan's residence Ballybray, Knocktopher (R95D211) from 2pm on Friday with rosary and Vigil prayers at 7pm followed by removal to St. Martin of Tours Church, Ballyhale. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations to the IRISH HEART FOUNDATION.

The late Mr T (Tony Sinclair O'Keeffe)

The death has occurred of Anthony (Tony) Sinclair O'Keeffe Known as Mr T, The Pines, Roseleigh, Mooncoin, Co. Kilkenny, who died on Thursday, 29th November, peacefully, at University Hospital, Waterford, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Jackie, Tony will be sadly missed by his family, relatives, neighbours, family and friends.

Tony will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank on Friday, 30th November, from 6.30pm until 8pm. Removal on Saturday, 1st December, to Church of the Assumption, Mooncoin arriving for Requiem Mass at 3pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Waterford Animal Welfare c/o Powers Funeral Directors, Ferrybank.

The late (Kathleen) TURLEY (née Power)

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kathleen) Turley (née Power), Coventry, England and formerly of Grawn, Windgap, Kilkenny. 24th November 2018, Kathleen passed away peacefully in hospital in Coventry surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Jim, sons Kevin, Stephen and Brendan, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral at Christ the King Church, Coundon, Coventry on Wednesday 12th December at 12 noon followed by burial at Canley Crematorium.

The late Ann WALSH (née Barcoe)

The death has occurred of Ann Walsh (nee Barcoe) (Birmingham, England and formerly of Dunbell, Co. Kilkenny) 14th November 2018, in Birmingham, Ann, sadly missed by her daughter Teresa, partner Terry, brothers Michael (Chum), Tom and Sean, sisters Phyllis and Carmel, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Funeral Prayers on Tuesday (4th December) at 6.30 o'clock in Johnston's Funeral Home, Kilkenny, followed by removal to St. Colman's Church, Clara. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.