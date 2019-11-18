Kilkenny deaths for Monday, November 18

The late Ned Hogan

The death has occurred of Ned (Buddy) Hogan, Grange, Mooncoin, Kilkenny. Ned died peacefully in his 90th year on Saturday, 16th November, 2019 at Mooncoin Residental Care Centre.

Reposing at Mooncoin Residental Care Centre on Monday, November 18th, from 5.00pm-8.00pm. Funeral Mass at 11.00am on Tuesday, 19th November, in the Church of the Assumption, Mooncoin followed by burial afterwards in the Old Cemetery, Mooncoin.

Johnston, Margaret Eva (nee Murison) (Dunmore Park, Kilkenny) 17th November 2019, peacefully, in the excellent care of the staff at Archersrath Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband George, daughter Ann and son Colin. She will be lovingly missed by her daughters Jean (Richardson) and Linda (Quille), son Henry, sons-in-law, grandchildren and loyal family friend Norman.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Monday (18th Nov.) from 5 o'clock with Prayers at 6.30 o'clock followed by removal to St. John's Church of Ireland, John Street. Funeral Service on Tuesday at 11 o'clock. Interment afterwards in St. Kieran's Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimers Day Care Centre, Kilkenny.

The late Teresa Walsh

The death has occurred of Teresa Walsh (Troyswood, Kilkenny) November 17th 2019 (peacefully) at her home. Beloved mother of Fintan, Ger, Siobhan and Marie. She will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters, brother Willie, sister Philomena, in-laws, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday (Nov. 19th) at 11a.m. in St. Canices's Church followed by interment in Foulkstown Cemetery. House private, please.

The late William (Perry) Aylward

The death has occurred of William (Perry) Aylward on November 16, (Ballinlough, Carrigeen, Co Kilkenny) (peacefully), at Tallaght Hospital; beloved husband of May and loving brother of Noreen and Anita. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sisters, nieces, nephew, relatives and his large circle of friends.

A private service will take place on Tuesday (19th Nov) in the Temple at Newlands Cross Crematorium followed by cremation as were Perry’s wishes.

The late Mary Horgan

The death has occurred of Mary Horgan (née Minihan), Foulksrath, Callan, Kilkenny and formerly of Kilcoe, Aughadown, Skibbereen, Co. Cork. Friday 15th November 2019, peacefully at Marymount Hospice, Cork, surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife of the late Séamus and mother of the late Brendan. Loving mother of Diarmuid, Cathriona, Séamus, Donn, Emma, Fergus and Killian. Dearly loved by her grandchildren, Paul, Zoe, Holly, Mia, Dillon and Leanna, son-in-law Garry, daughters-in-law Miriam and Sonja, relatives, neighbours and her wide circle of friends.

Laying in repose at Molloy's Funeral Home, Callan on Sunday 17th November from 4.30pm. Funeral Prayers at 6.15pm followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Callan arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan.

The late Adetutu Olokesusi

The death has occurred of Adetutu Olokesusi, Christendom Square, Abbeylands, Ferrybank, Waterford and formerly Kilkenny City on Thursday, 14th November 2019, peacefully at University Hospital Waterford, surrounded by her loving family. Funeral arrangements later.