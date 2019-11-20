Kilkenny deaths for Wednesday, November 20

The late Mary O'Meara

The death occurred of Mary O'Meara (née Kearney), 'Ashbrook', Owning, Piltown, Kilkenny on November 18th, 2019.

Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, New Street, Carrick-on-Suir,on Wednesday, November 20th, from 4:30pm with removal at 6:30pm to Owning Church. Funeral Mass on Thursday, November 21st, at 11amfollowed by burial in Our Lady’s Cemetery, Owning. Family flowers only please. Donations to the Irish Blood Transfusion Service.

The late Martin Ryan

The death has occurred of Martin Ryan, Rathmines, Dublin and formerly of Lisdowney, Kilkenny, peacefully at St. Vincent's Hospital, Dublin.

Deeply regretted by his loving daughters, brother, sister, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, sons-in-law, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass in St. Brigid's Church, Lisdowney on Friday morning at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in Durrow Cemetery, Co. Laois.