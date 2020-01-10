Kilkenny deaths for Friday, January 10

The late Milo

The death has occurred of Michael (Milo) Burke, St. Joseph's Park, Nenagh, Tipperary and late of St. Francis Terrace, Kilkenny, peacefully, surrounded by his family at Bushy Park Nursing Home, Borrisokane. Predeceased by his beloved grandson Patrick. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Phil and family Marian (Fletcher), Eamonn, Christine (Ducroix) and Philip, sisters Maisie and Frances, grandchildren Eric, Eamonn and Niamh, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Eamonn and Henri, daughter-in-law Shirley and by Carmel, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Friday from 5 o'c with removal at 7 o'c arriving to St. Marys of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, at 7.30 o'c. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 o'c followed by burial in Lisboney Lawn Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

The late Bridie Morris

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bridie) Morris (née Byrne)

6 Greenview Terrace, Callan, Kilkenny, peacefully on Thursday 9th January 2020 in the loving care of Claire and Staff at Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home, Callan. Pre-deceased by her husband Mick and her daughter Bridget. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons Michael and Pat, daughters Mary and Liz, brother Dan (England), sons-in-law Bernard and Ken, daughter-in-law Gráinne, Pat’s partner Eilish, grandchildren Mark and Stephen, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan, on Saturday 11th January from 2pm. Funeral Prayers at 5pm followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Callan, arriving for Saturday evening Mass at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday morning at 10am with burial afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan.

House private, please. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Mount Carmel Home, Callan.

The late Joseph Stephenson

The death has occurred of Joseph Stephenson, Ringwood, The Rower, Co. Kilkenny, 9th January in his 91st year, Joseph, peacefully, in the excellent care of New Ross Community Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Elizabeth (Betty), father of Ann (Murphy), Margaret, Patrick and Mary (Mulholland). Predeceased by his brother Robert and sisters Ann and Peggy. Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughter-in-law Joan, sons-in-law Pat, Conor and Liam, grandchildren George, Peter, Hannah, William, Daniel, Joseph, Sarah and Eoin, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence, Ringwood, The Rower, Co. Kilkenny (Eircode: R95 P298) on Friday (January 10th) from 1pm with Rosary at 7.30pm. Removal on Saturday (January 11th) to The Church of the Assumption, The Rower, arriving for requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.