Kilkenny deaths for Tuesday, January 21

The late Emily Margaret Foyle

The death has occurred of Emily Margaret Foyle, late of Main Street, Piltown, Co. Kilkenny. Died 19th of January 2020. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, New Street, Carrick-on-Suir on Wednesday evening from 4.30pm followed by removal at 6.15pm to Piltown Church. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Joe Lawless

The death has occurred of Joe Lawless, Clinstown, Jenkinstown, Kilkenny and Rathcoole, Dublin, suddenly at his residence. Husband of the late Lena. Deeply regretted by his sister-in-law Mary, loving family, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home, Freshford on Tuesday evening from 6.30 o'clock with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 7.30 o'clock. Funeral arriving to St. Colman's Church, Conahy on Wednesday morning for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

The late Eamon Meehan

The death has occurred of Eamonn Meehan, Glen-Ita, The Ridge, Old Leighlin, Carlow / Kilkenny, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of The District Hospital, Carlow. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Maureen, beloved father to David, William and Allen. Sadly missed by his daughters-in-law, Aisling and Donna, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and all of his extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Cushens Funeral Home, Kilcarrig Street, Bagenalstown (Eircode: R21 V127) on Tuesday from 11am until 8pm. Removal from Cushens Funeral Home on Wednesday at 10am, to arrive at Newlands Cross Crematorium for service at 12pm.