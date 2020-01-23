Kilkenny deaths for Thursday, January 23

The late Pakie Duggan

The death has occurred of Pakie Duggan, 31 Griffith Place, Waterford City, Waterford and Mullinavat, Kilkenny. Husband of the late Brigid and brother of the late Dick. Deeply regretted by his brothers Johnny and Billy, sister-in-law Catherine, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, nephew-in-law Martin, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Thursday at Donnacha Doyle & Son's Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 6.00pm until 8.00pm. Arriving on Friday at St. Beacon's Church, Mullinavat for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Burial after in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Vincent De Paul.

The late Dan Hogan

The death has occurred of Daniel (Dan) Hogan, Monavadrew, Tullaroan, Kilkenny, peacefully at his residence, surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday 22nd January 2020. Predeceased by his brother Henry. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family, his wife Mina (nee Fennelly), children Gerard, Caitriona, Ann-Margaret and Donnie, daughter-in-law Maeve, sons-in-law David and Liam, cousins Brenda and Elizabeth NY, grandchildren Bill, Grace, Daire, Lucy, Sarah-Jane, Lory, Kate and Tom, in-laws, relatives, carers, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan, Co. Kilkenny on Thursday, 23rd January, from 4.00pm. Funeral Prayers at 6.00pm followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Tullaroan. Requiem Mass on Friday at 2.00pm with burial afterwards in Tullaroan Cemetery.

The late Patrick McCabe

The death has occurred of Patrick McCabe, Woolwich, London and formally of Clonmoney, Goresbridge, Co. Kilkenny and Bagenalstown (Peacefully) at home. Predeceased by his brothers John and Christy, sisters Alice and Elizabeth, sadly missed by his brother-in-law John, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Friday morning in the Church of the Holy Trinity Goresbridge at 11oc, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Mary O'Keeffe

The death has occurred of Mary O'Keeffe (nee Dowling) (Glendine, Castlecomer Road, Kilkenny) on 22nd January 2020, Mary, beloved wife of the late Nicholas and much loved mother of Miriam, Anne, Irene, Andrew and Nicola, sadly missed by her loving family, sister Bernadette, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Friday (24th January) from 5 o'clock concluding with Rosary at 6.30 o'clock. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 10.30 o'clock in St. John's Church, Kilkenny. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. Family flowers only please.