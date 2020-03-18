Kilkenny deaths for Wednesday, March 18

The late Peggy (Margaret) Burke

The death has taken place of Peggy (Margaret) Burke (nee Lee), Knocktopher, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Hatchery Lane, Inistioge, Co. Kilkenny, peacefully, at her home, surrounded by her loving family, March 16th 2020. Pre-deceased by her husband Billy. Sadly missed by her loving family, Her sons Liam, John and Brendan, daughter Teresa, Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, daughters in law Natasha and Janette, son in law Ben, nieces and nephews, relatives and many friends.

A private Funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message in the section 'Condolences' on RIP.ie

A memorable service for Peggy will be held at a later date.

The late Robert (Bobby) Campbell

The death has occurred of Robert (Bobby) Campbell, Cloneen Crettyard 14/03/2020 in the loving care of the matron and staff of Castlecomer District Hospital.

Bobby, deeply regretted by his brother James, sisters Kathleen & Mary, brother-in-law Eamonn, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, great-grand-nieces, great-grand- newphews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Moran's Funeral Home, Castlecomer. Funeral to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer for Private Requiem Mass today (Wednesday) at 11am. Private Cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Please note that in an effort to follow best practice in line with H.S.E guidelines for Covid-19 and with the support and agreement of Bobby's family, we encourage no handshaking or use of a condolence book. We suggest using the online condolences on RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies. Thank you for your consideration & cooperation.