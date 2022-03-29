Kilkenny Deaths, Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Sr Dominic O'Connor

Sr Dominic O'Connor IBVM, (Loreto Kilkenny and formerly of Loreto Youghal, Co. Cork) peacefully in the care of the dedicated staff of Drakelands Nursing Home,Kilkenny, predeceased by her parents Peter and Annie, and her sisters Esther and Eileen. Sadly missed by her Loreto Community, her sister Mary, her nephew and niece, her cousins and many friends.

Sr Dominic will repose at Egans Funeral Home, Greencloyne, Youghal on Wednesday evening from 5pm until 6pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday at 11am in Our lady of Lourdes Church, The Strand Youghal with funeral afterwards to north Abbey Cemetery, Youghal. Please leave your condolences in the below link.

Sr Dominic's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Youghal Parish website Our Lady of Lourdes Church, The Strand, from 11am on Thursday.

Peter (Ped) Coffey

Peter (Ped) Coffey, Rathbeg, Gortnahoe, Thurles, Co. Tipperary and formerly Clonduff, Rosenallis, Co. Laois, peacefully in the tender loving care of management and staff at The Sacred Heart Nursing Home Crosspatrick surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his brothers Tom, Bro. Sylvan, Jack and Jim, his sisters Sr. Anthony and Sr. Columba and his sisters in law Ena and Sarah. Deeply regretted by his sister in law Betty, nieces and nephews Mary Keyes (Abbeyleix), Elizabeth Hamilton (The Curragh), Peter (Rathgar), James (Derryguile), Mary (Kilkenny), Peter (Clonduff), Sarah Morgan (Drummond) and Michael (Sligo), grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Doyle's funeral home, Urlingford (Eircode E41XO38) on Tuesday evening from 5.30pm with funeral prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to The Church of the Assumption, Urlingford, arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the Mill Cemetery. Messages of condolence can be placed on the page provided. Peter's funeral Mass can be viewed by pressing the following link 'churchcamlive.ie/urlingford-parish-stream'.

Tom Brennan

Tom Brennan, Colliery Close, Clogh & formerly of Lower Crutt, Clogh, Castlecomer, County Kilkenny. At Saint Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by his parents Jane and John Brennan, sister Nuala Delaney, and brother Pat (Fallow) Brennan. Tom will be sadly missed by his loving sisters, Sheila, Jane, Catherine, Ann and brother John, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews, great-grand nieces and nephews, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer from 5pm on Tuesday (29th March) concluding with Rosary at 8.30pm. Funeral cortege arriving at Saint Patrick's Church, Clogh on Wednesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. You are welcome to join in the celebration of Tom's Funeral Mass on the Clogh parish webcam. Those wishing to leave a message of sympathy and share memories of Tom can do so on the condolence section below.

Michael Aylward (Ex-Clover Meats)

Michael Aylward, Ashtown, Templeorum, Piltown, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his brothers Paddy and Liam, sister in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home on Tuesday, the 29th March, from 5.30pm to 6.30pm. Arriving at Templeorum Church for requiem Mass at 11am on Wednesday, 30th March, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Paddy Gibbs

Paddy Gibbs, Ahenure, Callan, Kilkenny. Peacefully, at his residence surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, 29th March 2022. Pre-deceased by his parents Michael and Ellen and his sisters Eileen and Nan. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing family, his wife Eileen, daughter Mary, son Michael, grandchildren Eve, Amy, Patrick and Luke, daughter-in-law Frances, son-in-law Michael, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his son Michael’s residence, (Eircode R95 YR50), Ahenure, Callan, on Wednesday from 3pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7pm. Funeral Prayers on Thursday morning at 10am followed by removal to The Church of The Assumption, Callan for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan.