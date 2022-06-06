Search

06 Jun 2022

Kilkenny Deaths, Monday, June 6, 2022

Kilkenny Deaths, Monday, June 6, 2022

Recent deaths in Kilkenny

Reporter:

Reporter

06 Jun 2022 12:08 PM

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

Michael (Mick) Joyce

Uskerty, Coon, County Kilkenny

Died peacefully at Saint Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny.

Pre-deceased by his parents Jimmy and Lil, sisters Trish and Peggy, brothers Jimmy, Evan, and Ned and niece Sandra. Sadly missed by his sister Mary, brother Paddy, niece Emma, nephews Darragh, Peter and Mark, sisters-in-law Kath and Kathleen, brother-in-law Tom, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

MAY MICK REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer on Monday (6th June) from 5pm until 7pm & on Tuesday (7th) from 5pm concluding with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 8pm. Funeral cortege arriving at Saint Brigid's Church, Coon on Wednesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Phil Murphy

Cappagh, Inistioge, Kilkenny / Wexford

Phil Murphy; Cappagh, Inistioge, and late of the Stray-Lawn, Ballyneale, Co. Kilkenny.

Deeply regretted by loving family, wife Ann, son Nick, daughters Helen,Tina, Breda, Philo and Lisa, grandchildren, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, extended family, work colleagues in The Great Island Power Station Campile, neighbours, and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross from 4pm today, Monday 06th June, concluding at 7pm, with Rosary at 6pm.

Funeral leaving his residence at 10.20am tomorrow Tuesday 07th June to arrive at St. Colmcille's Church Inistioge for 11am Requiem Mass, followed by burial in Cappagh Cemetery.

House Private Please.

Micheal (Mick) Tobin

Killahy Cross, Tullaroan, Kilkenny

Michael (Mick) Tobin, Killahy Cross, Tullaroan, Co. Kilkenny, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by his daughter Marie, brotherJim and sister Maura. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Margaret, loving son Micheal, daughter in law Tanya, grandchildren Marie, Lauren and Katie, great-grandchildren Harry and Sophia, brother Dick, sister Peg (Lawlor) brothers-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews neighbours, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence (Eircode R95 HR82) on Monday afternoon from 2 o'clock with funeral prayers at 7 o'clock. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Patrick's Church, Graine, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Messages of condolence can be placed on the page provided below. House private on Tuesday morning, please.

REST IN PEACE

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media