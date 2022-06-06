Kilkenny Deaths, Monday, June 6, 2022

Michael (Mick) Joyce

Uskerty, Coon, County Kilkenny

Died peacefully at Saint Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny.

Pre-deceased by his parents Jimmy and Lil, sisters Trish and Peggy, brothers Jimmy, Evan, and Ned and niece Sandra. Sadly missed by his sister Mary, brother Paddy, niece Emma, nephews Darragh, Peter and Mark, sisters-in-law Kath and Kathleen, brother-in-law Tom, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

MAY MICK REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer on Monday (6th June) from 5pm until 7pm & on Tuesday (7th) from 5pm concluding with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 8pm. Funeral cortege arriving at Saint Brigid's Church, Coon on Wednesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Phil Murphy

Cappagh, Inistioge, Kilkenny / Wexford

Phil Murphy; Cappagh, Inistioge, and late of the Stray-Lawn, Ballyneale, Co. Kilkenny.

Deeply regretted by loving family, wife Ann, son Nick, daughters Helen,Tina, Breda, Philo and Lisa, grandchildren, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, extended family, work colleagues in The Great Island Power Station Campile, neighbours, and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross from 4pm today, Monday 06th June, concluding at 7pm, with Rosary at 6pm.

Funeral leaving his residence at 10.20am tomorrow Tuesday 07th June to arrive at St. Colmcille's Church Inistioge for 11am Requiem Mass, followed by burial in Cappagh Cemetery.

House Private Please.

Micheal (Mick) Tobin

Killahy Cross, Tullaroan, Kilkenny

Michael (Mick) Tobin, Killahy Cross, Tullaroan, Co. Kilkenny, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by his daughter Marie, brotherJim and sister Maura. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Margaret, loving son Micheal, daughter in law Tanya, grandchildren Marie, Lauren and Katie, great-grandchildren Harry and Sophia, brother Dick, sister Peg (Lawlor) brothers-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews neighbours, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence (Eircode R95 HR82) on Monday afternoon from 2 o'clock with funeral prayers at 7 o'clock. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Patrick's Church, Graine, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Messages of condolence can be placed on the page provided below. House private on Tuesday morning, please.

REST IN PEACE