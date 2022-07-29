Search

Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, July 29, 2022

Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, July 29, 2022

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Hynes
Station Road, Bennettsbridge, Kilkenny / Inistioge, Kilkenny

The death has taken place of James (Jim) Hynes, Station Road, Bennettsbridge, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Killeen, Inistioge, Co. Kilkenny, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Gowran Abbey Nursing Home. 27th July 2022. Predeceased by his wife Rosaleen and Grandson Jonathan. Sadly missed by his daughters Delia and Anne, sons Seamus and Declan, sons in law Anthony and Tommy, daughters in law Kate and Ann, grandchildren Timmy, Ben, Chris, Adam, Eve, Colm, Mark, Doireann and Cara, great-grandchildren Kyle, Nathan and Grace, sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his daughter's residence, Delia Walsh, Woodlawn, Bennettsbridge (R95W8Y6) from 12 noon on Friday, 29th July, concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal to St Bennett's Church, Bennettsbridge for Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am followed by burial in Cappagh Cemetery, Inistioge, Co. Kilkenny.

MAY JIM REST IN PEACE

Family flowers only please, donations to the Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team. A message of sympathy can be left by using the Condolence option on RIP.ie.

The death has occurred of Gerry Stapleton
22 St. Francis Terrace, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny

Gerry Stapleton, Bolton Road, Chiswick, U.K and formerly of 22 St. Francis Terrace, Kilkenny City died suddenly on 16th March 2022 in hospital surrounded by his loving and devoted family. Deeply missed by his children Geraldine, Elaine and Liam, grandchildren Keeley, Mollie and Alfie, brother Podge and sister-in-law Margaret and all his friends in Dicksboro GAA Club.

MAY GERRY REST IN PEACE

A celebration of Gerry's Life will be held in Shasby's Funeral Home, Kilkenny City on Tuesday 2nd of August 2022 at 2PM followed by interment of ashes in St. Kieran's Cemetery.

 Additional messages of sympathy and condolences for the family can be emailed to 'Shasbyfuneraldirectors@gmail.com'.

REST IN PEACE

