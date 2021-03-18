Munster Rugby team to face Benetton at Thomond Park named

THE Munster line-up to face Benetton Rugby at Thomond Park, tomorrow, Friday, 6pm, in their final Guinness PRO14 regular season fixture, has been named.

Tomorrow's fixture is Munster's final outing before their big Guinness PRO14 final showdown with Leinster at the RDS on Saturday week, 5pm.

There is a senior debut for Garryowen’s Cian Hurley at Thomond Park tomorrow evening, with Diarmuid Barron, Jake Flannery and Paddy Patterson all making their first Munster starts.

Four Greencore Munster Rugby Academy players are set to feature as Thomas Ahern and Flannery both start with Jack Daly and Ben Healy among the replacements.

20-year-old Clonakilty man Hurley makes his Munster debut in the second row. A product of Clonakilty RFC and CBC, Hurley has made five appearances for Munster A this season and is a member of the National Talent Squad.

Flannery, who will advance to the senior squad next season, makes his first start for the province at full-back having made his previous two senior appearances off the bench.

There will also be a first start for hooker Barron on his 11th appearance for the province with loanee scrum-half Patterson making his first start after his debut last week.

Andrew Conway and Liam Coombes join Flannery in the back three with Rory Scannell and Alex McHenry forming the centre partnership.

Patterson and JJ Hanrahan start in the half-backs.

Liam O’Connor, Barron and Keynan Knox pack down in the front row with Hurley and Ahern in the second row.

Captain Jack O’Donoghue, Chris Cloete and Jack O’Sullivan complete the side.

Matt Gallagher is among the replacements and set for his first action since sustaining a shoulder injury in November.

Tommy O’Donnell is in line to make his 186th Munster appearance and feature for the first time since January.

MUNSTER: Jake Flannery; Andrew Conway, Alex McHenry, Rory Scannell, Liam Coombes; JJ Hanrahan, Paddy Patterson; Liam O’Connor, Diarmuid Barron, Keynan Knox; Cian Hurley, Thomas Ahern; Jack O’Donoghue (C), Chris Cloete, Jack O’Sullivan. Replacements: Rhys Marshall, Jeremy Loughman, Roman Salanoa, Jack Daly, Tommy O’Donnell, Nick McCarthy, Ben Healy, Matt Gallagher.