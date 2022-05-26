Leinster v La Rochelle: Preview, time, TV schedule and everything you need to know

PREVIEW

Leinster are gearing up to play the Heineken Champions Cup final against La Rochelle in Marseille on Saturday, May 28.

Leo Cullen's men overcame Toulouse 40-17 at the Aviva Stadium two weeks ago to earn a spot in this week's final in France.

Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle outfit defeated Racing 92 in their semi-final which sets up an intriguing battle between the ex-Munster fly-half and his former foes.

The 45-year-old, who is Ireland's second most-capped player and highest ever points scorer, will go up against current Irish fly-half Johnny Sexton who O'Gara has described as a "great competitor" ahead of Saturday's final.

Leinster have won four European Cups so far, having come out on top in finals in 2009, 2011, 2012 and 2018. Leinster's only European final defeat came in 2019 when Saracens were the victors.

TIME

The final will kick-off at 4.45pm (Irish time) at the Stade Vélodrome in Marseille.

The road to Marseille



The top scorers @leinsterrugby have truly entertained us this season #HeinekenChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/vMG16q2y40 — Heineken Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) May 24, 2022

TV SCHEDULE

The game will be broadcast live on Virgin Media Two from 4pm, Channel 4 from 4.15pm and BT Sport 2 from 4pm.

ODDS

Leinster 1/5

La Rochelle 7/2

Draw 22/1