Former Kilkenny schools player earns first cap with Leinster senior team

Last Friday was a special day for former Kilkenny College player Charlie Tector as he won his first cap for the Leinster senior team, coming off the bench against Scarlets in the United Rugby Championship.

Leinster made it seven straight wins from five tries by Chris Cosgrave, Rob Russell, Thomas Clarkson and back-to-back penalty tries to take the bonus-point away from West Wales.

Wexford-born Tector was summoned forth for his debut just as the Leinster maul rumbled forward for another penalty try in the 73rd minute.

Just like at U-20 level, he looked assured, calm and confident - and definitely at home!

It mustn't be forgotten that Tector played a leading role as out-half in Ireland's U-20 Grand Slam success in 2022, which included slotting a late conversion under extreme pressure to seal a one-point win against France.

It was fellow teammate Ben Brownlee who scored that last-minute try versus France and perhaps it was only fitting that he also earned his first senior cap alongside Tector versus Scarlets on Friday.

In a statement issued on social media, Tector's alma mater Kilkenny College wished him 'continued success'.