Not to be missed ‘SIMPLICITY’ by Mount juliet Estate at Savour Kilkenny

Mount Juliet's Excutive Chef Andy Nolan & Chef Luis Hernandez
The Mount Juliet Chef duo of Executive Head Chef Andy Nolan and Chef Luis Hernandez from the multi-award-winning Hound Restaurant at Hunter’s Yard Hotel on the Mount Juliet Estate, are hosting a cooking demonstration that focuses on creating delicious dishes, with simplicity being the key.
It's the first time the chefs will appear on teh Savour main stage on Sunday 30th October at 11.30am, and entry is free.
From choosing quality ingredients, developing flavour, pairing and dish combinations, Andy and Luis will demonstrate age old cooking techniques to achieve mouthwatering dishes, packed with natural the flavours from superior Irish ingredients, that can be recreated at home, simply.
