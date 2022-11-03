Five days in the life of Savour Kilkenny!

A foodie's paradise was the only way I can describe the October bank holiday weekend in Kilkenny.

Downpours and strong winds did not dampen our spirits as old friends and new, families and food lovers descended upon Kilkenny’s medieval streets to sip and sample their way through the many favours at the Savour Market.

Savour Market (Photo by Dylan Vaughan)

My Savour Kilkenny kicked off last Thursday at the opening seven course dinner at Mount Juliet Estate. It was an exquisite tasting menu of the Lady Helen Restaurant’s most iconic dishes prepared by Executive Head Chef and Pastry Chef Tom Phelan.

Opening Night at Mount Juliet's Lady Helen. (Photo by Vicky Comerford)

General manager Mark Dunne and Mount Juliet Manor House Manage Jimmy Fitzgerald greeted the Savour Kilkenny Committee, founders, organisers, and guests with a Piaff champagne reception to mark the return of one of Ireland's best loved food festivals.

On Friday, I literally rolled into the day after Thursday night's seven courses! Luckily, I could dance it off at a Salsa & Tapas at the Hibernian Hotel's Brasserie Restaurant.

RTE's Dancing with the Stars judge Brian Desmond & Siobhan Donohoe at the Salsa & Tapas Night for Savour Kilkenny. (Photo by Dylan Vaughan)

RTE's Dancing with the Stars head judge Brian Desmond, and I were on hand to mc the evening's proceedings. Before dinner I put Brian's dancing skills to the test, and he passed with flying colours!

MC Siobhan Donohoe, Head Chef Wesley Bearpark & Dancing with the Stars judge & MC Brian Redmond. (Photo by Dylan Vaughan)

Head Chef Wesley Bearpark served up tapas treats, while Jose Mader impressed guests with his cocktail making skills. Kilkenny's newest Dance Club attended with a party of keen dancers - by the end of the night the entire restaurant was on the dance floor led by Brian Redmond!

Electrix Mix

Saturday and Sunday we welcomed back the much-loved Savour Food Market with an eclectic mix of well-known Irish chefs, artisan food innovators, world-class street food and artisanal cuisine, and cultural food-inspired experiences showcasing the very best of Kilkenny and Irish products, chefs and culinary innovation.

On the Savour Main Stage, Edward Hayden and I were on MC duties for the free drop-in demonstrations with festival favourites and pioneers of Irish cooking. Rory O’Connell, Kevin Dundon and Derry Clarke gathered crowds eager to gain culinary inspiration and discover some tricks of the trade.

Siobhan Donohoe & Chef Kwanghi Chan with his newest book 'Wok'

Savour newcomers Daniel Lambert, Kwanghi Chan and Gráinne Mullins brought in a new generation of budding chefs, and local stars Edward Hayden and Anne Neary entertained audiences with their riotous mix of cooking prowess and mischief.

Siobhan Donohoe, Edward Hayden & Anne Neary who always bring fun on the Savour Stage

Sunday’s closing demo brought the house down with Kilkenny’s camogie and hurling stars battling it out in the Great Bake off. The event was organised by Mountain View to raise funds for the Irish heart Foundation.

The camogie girls duo Katie Nolan and Michelle Teehan won hands down as their baking skills surpassed that of the boys, Colin Fennelly and Joey Holden.

Bake Off Champions camogie girls duo Katie Nolan and Michelle Teehan

However, some people thought the lads were robbed as they had gone to a lot of effort with their heart inspired cake for the Irish Heart Foundation. Will there be a rematch at Savour Kilkenny 2023?

Hurlers Colin Fennelly & Joey Holden putting the finishing touches to their Irish Heart Foundaation Cake

A fantastic new addition to the festival this year was the late opening of the market on the Saturday evening and introducing Savour Monday to the calendar. Despite the weather, the crowds came out to support Red Mill's Madra Monday dog show and Catherine O’Keeffe for her Menopause Monday chats.

Festival Director Marian Flannery & co-founder of Savour Kilkenny Anne Neary of Ryeland Cookery School. (Photo by Vick Comerford)

“We were delighted to return to the streets, restaurants, and cafés of Kilkenny for our 16th year of the festival and celebrate our local food producers and eateries. People turned out in their tens of thousands for our market and demonstrations, and many more took part in culinary events hosted by our incredible partners in Kilkenny city and county." said Festival Director Marian Flannery.

"I’d like to thank everyone for showing up despite the adverse weather conditions and supporting this vibrant and crucial sector."

Anna Fitzpatrick from Dunmore at Savour Kilkenny's cooking demostrations. (Photo by Dylan Vaughan)