Gearing up for the annual Kilkenny College Tractor Run

The annual Kilkenny College Transition Year Tractor Run takes place tomorrow on Thursday, May 3.

The run will depart JVW Transport in Gowran at 6.30pm and arrive in Kilkenny College around 7.45pm. The route will be along the N10 into the Dublin Road roundabout, before taking a right down the ring road onto the N78, where the students will take a left along the Castlecomer Road and into the College R95CF61.

Footage of last year's tractor run

There will be 35-40 girls and boys from fourth, fifth and sixth year driving tractors in the convoy. This year’s nominated charity is The Bishops’ Appeal. The TY Organising Committee selected the charity.

This year will see the awarding of The Kilkenny College Tractor Run Hegarty Perpetual Cup.

The judging committee will be Brian Harris, William Hutchinson, Bryan Daniels and Robin Wallace. Thanks to judges for giving their time and expertise.

The TY Tractor Committee would also like to thank JVW Transport, KCLR96FM, Ago Finance, McCarthy Commercials, Gordon Hegarty and Sons of Tullow, and Garda Aidan Fitzpatrick and Garda Andrew Neill of Kilkenny Community Policing Unit for all their assistance.

For further information, contact 056-7761544.