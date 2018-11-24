Top honours for Presentation students

A number of Presentation Secondary School students have been proudly representing their schools and clubs recently in a variety of sports.

Noelle Dowling from Mothel, Ballyfoyle, became a handball World Champion in August, winning both gold and silver medals (doubles gold/singles silver) at the World Handball Championships in Minnesota, USA.

Faye Scanlon, from the Kilkenny Stars basketball club, was selected recently on the Ireland Under-17 international basketball team. She will compete in international games in the New Year with this team.

Last month, Laura Heffernan, who trains with Carlow Karate Club, competed in the Karate Union European Championships in Oryel, Russia. Laura came home with two bronze medals from the event.

Finally, just last week it was announced that Freya Hardy Petit de Mange (Freebooters) and Ellen Molloy (Thomastown) are to be part of the Under-15 Leinster FAI Schools team. They have begun training already and will compete in an Interprovincial Tournament in AUL in Dublin next weekend.

The staff and students of Presentation Loughboy are extremely proud of all of these students and look forward to hearing about their achievements in each of their chosen sports in the months ahead.