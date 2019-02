A group of students in Colaiste Mhuire Johnstown created their own ‘escape room’ after a visit to one in nearby Waterford.

Ms Power’s Transition Year YSI group travelled to The Great Escape in Waterford to research escape rooms. Separated into four groups the class took turns in two different rooms — ‘Cluedo’ and ‘Madness’. In Cluedo, the aim of the game was to solve a murder, while those who entered Madness had to solve an unfinished formula by working their way through a series of clues.

Not only were the groups competing against each other but they were also racing against the clock. The fastest group in the Cluedo room consisted of Adam Walsh, Serge Davidon, Clodagh Ryan, Alex Dunphy and Kealan Brophy, while the Madness winners were Lucy Lee, Leah Kelly, Jack Bergin, Ethan Toombs, Meghan Carroll and Sophie McCann.

The students brought home lots of ideas to create their own escape room. Coláiste Mhuire's Escape Room, ‘Boom’, opened for business during the first week of February. Teams of TY students pitted their wits against each other to solve the clues and defuse a bomb.

Literacy and numeracy skills, logic, teamwork and critical thinking were all needed to break the code and save the school.

Winners

Most groups, including the teachers, needed about 12 minutes to achieve the objective, but the winning team managed to decipher the clues in an impressive six minutes. The winners were Jack O’ Sullivan, Jack Bergin, Katelyn Cleere, Serena Walsh, James Duggan and Patrick Daly. Well done to all involved.