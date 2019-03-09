Kikenny school helps pioneer national coding programme

A pilot programme to help schools introduce coding at Junior Cycle is to be extended to a second phase from September 2019, Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh T.D. has announced.



Coláiste Mhuire, Johnstown, was amongst almost 50 schools selected in 2017 to pioneer Junior Cycle Coding in Action, an initiative spearheaded by the Department of Education and Skills’ Junior Cycle for Teachers support service; Lero – the Irish Software Research Centre; Science Foundation Ireland and Intel Ireland.



An interim review of the Junior Cycle Coding in Action initiative, showed its positive impact on post-primary schools involved in the first phase and called for the programme to be extended.



Minister McHugh welcomed the report and praised the schools, teachers and pupils involved in the initiative.



“Increasing the availability of a coding programme at Junior Cycle will boost the take up and completion of computing at secondary and into third level – an important goal for our economy and the creation of exciting employment opportunities for our young people.



The interim report is available at www.jct.ie