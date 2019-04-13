Young Kilkenny students hear the fitness message

Kilkenny schools recently hosted a visit from Irish fitness expert Tom Dalton at which over 360 pupils heard the message that physical fitness and healthy eating go hand-in-hand and should begin at an early age.

The schools were Moneenroe NS in Castlecomer, Bunscoil McAuley Rice in Callan and St Brendan’s NS of Ballyfoyle. Topics covered during each visit included demonstrations of exercises young people should do, advice on healthy eating, and tips on how to use leisure time to stay physical fit.

Supported by Fyffes, schools and sports clubs interested in receiving a visit can find details at www.fyffesfitsquad.ie.