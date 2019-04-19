Kilkenny students take inspiration from Cartoon Saloon's story

A screening of Oscar-nominated film The Breadwinner recently took place at Kilkenny Education Centre for seven primary schools and three post-primary schools participating in projects inspired by the film from the Cartoon Saloon studio.

The film’s director and one of the Saloon’s founding members, Nora Twomey, also visited the centre and made a presentation to the students about the story of making it. Development Education Project Officer with Poetry Ireland Moira Cardiff, and teacher and author Kevin McDermott spoke at the event about the collaboration with Kilkenny Education Centre and Cartoon Saloon .

The project involved Kilkenny Education Centre, Cartoon Saloon, Poetry Ireland, Irish Aid and over 300 students from primary and local post-primary schools exploring themes of equality and justice through the arts. Schools also showcased their work based on the exploration and discussion around the themes in the book and the animated film.

Speaking at the screening and showcase to mark the occasion, Ms Twomey said “sharing stories through film, books and art is at the very heart of creativity and human empathy”.

“The success of this collaboration comes from the existing relationship with the education and arts community in Kilkenny and I hope we can continue this journey of exploration and learning from the themes in the movie,” she said.

The post -primary project, involved three post-primary Kilkenny Schools working on a ‘One Book, One School’ project using The Breadwinner novel by Deborah Ellis as a stimulus.

“I was delighted to work with young writers and their teachers from all parts of Kilkenny on this project,” said writer Kevin McDermott.

In all three schools, students and their teachers explored the novel and the film’s themes in a cross-curricular and imaginative way. Teachers Annmarie Bergin from Kilkenny City Vocational School, Larry Cotter from St Kieran’s College and Dana Madden from St Brigid’s College, Callan led the project in their respective schools.

"We are delighted to have collaborated on these amazing projects with Cartoon Saloon and Poetry Ireland,” said Director of Kilkenny Education Centre Margaret Maxwell.

Certificates of participation were awarded to participating schools and Ms Twomey presented copies of the film The Breadwinner to the teachers.