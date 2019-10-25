Castlecomer students team up with Local Studies for Decade of Centenaries outreach project

Kilkenny Library’s Local Studies Department is currently running a workshop series for senior cycle students around the county.

The Local Studies service has engaged Finbar Dwyer, creator of the popular Irish History Podcast, to present a workshop on using primary sources for History projects. Funded by the Decade of Centenaries programme, the workshop focuses on Kilkenny events from 1919- 1923.

Finbar’s workshop traces one individual through the military archives website; the 1901 and 1911 Censuses; the Births, Deaths and Marriages website (Irish Genealogy.ie) and the Irish News Archive. Keith Murray, History teacher at Coláiste Pobail Osraí, created the bilingual worksheet for the project.

The first workshop took place at John’s Green House with a group of History students from Coláiste Pobail Osraí. The workshops are also being held in the city, Ferrybank, Graignamanagh, Loughboy, Thomastown and Urlingford libraries.