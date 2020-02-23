KCVS politics group canvass electorate

Kilkenny City Vocational School’s fifth year Politics and Society class once again showed their civic awareness this week.

On this occasion, it was a topic close to many of students’ hearts, and coincidentally, a highly topical one — namely, climate change.

The object was to canvass the people of Kilkenny and suggest to them what to ask the canvassers calling to their doors ahead of the general election.

In this self-directed enterprise, the students were on the streets of Kilkenny educating the locals and also visiting a plethora of local businesses spreading the word.

They did this by handing out flyers and car stickers in an effort to raise awareness of some highly contentious issues.

Some of the talking points students were eager to cover were the need for the next government to address the following:

Community-owned renewable energy programmes

Restoring and protecting nature and wildlife

Supporting the rural economy as farms become more sustainable

Delivery of an ambitious state backed home insulation policy

Advocate internationally for a faster fairer climate a room and justice

Ensure affordable and accessible public transport for all

The Pol/Soc group were delighted with the response from the Noreside public and were genuinely stimulated into looking into further activism of this nature. Watch this space!