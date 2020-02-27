How to study maths

The following is a list that I recommend when it comes to studying maths.

Whether you are top Higher Level student aiming for a H1 or a struggling Ordinary Level candidate looking for an O7 these guidelines will help you maximize your maths study.

You must be present in class.

Continually missing classes leads to falling behind. If you do miss a class catch up. Get the notes and any other relevant work from the class and go through it. It is much easier to keep on top of your work and understand small amounts at a time.

You must listen in class.

When you are stuck ask questions. The best classes I have had are those with plenty of questions and student interaction. If asking questions is something you personally find difficult then make sure to listen closely when others ask questions.

You must do your homework. Homework is vital.

Split homework into two sections every day after school.

Firstly revise the work that was done in class that day. Read over problems again and then re write them in order to really understand them. Debate cards can be extremely useful as each card can have clear and concise notes.

When revising it is essential to know:

Vocabulary – the correct meaning of different words and phrases.

Formulae - Not a huge amount but this must be covered well.

Methods – That’s the hard part. You need to practice a lot.

After doing revision then move onto the written homework given by the teacher.

This has to be done with restrictions. Always try and do these questions using NO notes and NO help.

If you can fully understand what the question is and how to answer it without notes then that is a good sign. The best way to learn with maths is to do questions.