National School Photography Awards are now open

Entry for Ireland's prestigious National School Photography Awards (INSPA) have now opened.

INSPA is a national children’s photography competition and Positive Primaries Programme which introduces creative wellbeing into the lives of primary schools and their communities by engaging with the magic and art of photography.

This year’s theme ‘Accessible Places | Safer Spaces’ is run in association with the Children’s Rights Alliance and is looking for images that focus on giving a voice to children in their new and changing environments.

The organisation is calling on students and teachers in primary level education, to once again, get creative and integrate the camera into their school day. To participate in the awards, you must register your school at www.inspa.ie.

Once you activate your school account, you will be able to upload your school activities, share ideas and engage with other Positive Primaries as they prepare to enter the awards. You will also be able to access a free and easy-to-follow creative wellbeing activities. These will help you integrate the camera into your school day and allow the children to lead the way.

This year, the awards are offering a range of fantastic prizes for the whole school community including; Weekend breaks away to the Amber Springs Resort Hotel, free Instax cameras and printers, Positive Portrait fundraising days, certificates and of course your schools Positive Primaries Flag.

Register now at www.inspa.ie.