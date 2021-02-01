NPCPP reopen Leaving Certificate Helpline - exam results out tomorrow

Leaving Certificate Helpline Number: 1800-265-165

The National Parents Council Post Primary Leaving Cert Helpline 1800 265 165 will re-open and operate, with the support of the Institute of Guidance Counsellors and the Department of Education from Tuesday, 2nd February, until Friday evening, 5th February 2021.

The helpline will be staffed by professional qualified guidance counsellors and will provide advice to students and parents regarding the examination results.

Over 2,000 post-primary students chose to sit Leaving Certificate 2020 exams during November and December 2020 and their results will be available to students on Tuesday 2nd February from midday.

The NPCPP Leaving Cert Helpline 1800-265-165 is a free phone service provided to Leaving Cert students and their parents and guardians. The service offers professional and confidential one to one support, advice and guidance on Leaving Certificate results, Leaving Certificate Applied (LCA), Leaving Certificate Vocational Programme (LCVP), CAO offers, further education and training (including apprenticeships, traineeships and Post-Leaving Certificate courses), opportunities for further study abroad, SUSI and grant application processes and the State Examinations Commission Candidate Self Service Portal. (https://www.examinations.ie/ candidate-portal/).

The Helpline aims to support students, parents and guardians by reducing stress and anxiety in what is undoubtedly an exceptional year in Irish educational history through providing accurate information and counselling during this time. It will be professionally staffed by members of the Institute of Guidance Counsellors (IGC), who will assist callers with up to date information on issues around all aspects of the Leaving Certificate 2020, reviews and rechecks, CAO applications, non-CAO options and SUSI applications.

The National Parents Council Post Primary have supported students and their parents through the Helpline for many years each time state examination results are released. Tuesday 2nd of February sees the final release of results from the extended examination period that resulted in the effort to best achieve fairness and equity for all Leaving Certificate students during a stressful COVID-19 affected year.

The NPCPP Helpline is sponsored by the Department of Education, Independent Newspapers and Independent.ie, and supported by SUSI and the GAA.

On the re-opening of the NPCPP Helpline, Minister for Education, Norma Foley, said: “I would like to congratulate all the students who undertook the Leaving Certificate written examinations in November, as they receive their results on Tuesday. It has been a difficult time for many students and they have shown great resilience in their commitment and in completing these examinations. I wish each student every success in their next steps in their journey.”

Mai Fanning, NPCPP President has these words for students: “We faced many challenges together in 2020 and none more so than those experienced by our Leaving Cert Students. In order to offer support and guidance to those students who undertook written exams in November, I am delighted to announce the re-opening of the NPCPP Helpline 2020’’.

The Re-opened NPCPP Leaving Cert 2020 Helpline number, 1800-265-165, will operate the following schedule:

Tuesday 2nd February 2pm - 7pm

Wednesday 3rd February 10am - 5pm

Thursday 4th February 10am - 5pm

Friday 5th February 10am - 5pm

After-hours callers: Leave voicemail to receive call-back