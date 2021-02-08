Kilkenny kids really miss going to school!

Children across Kilkenny really miss going to school! That was the result of an online poll by the Kilkenny People.

Homeschooling, once the choice of a tiny minority of families, is now going on in most households across Kilkenny.

Almost half of all those who responded said children really miss school and can't wait to go back.

However, a quarter of those who responded said their kids are thriving in home school and they would consider making it a permanent option for their family.

