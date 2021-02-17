Announcement to be made on Leaving Cert and Junior Cert exams
The Junior Cert is to be cancelled for the second year in a row, it is being reported.
Leaving Cert students are to be given the option of predicted grades and a written exam, is also expected to be officially announced later this evening.
Leaving Cert 2021 pupils to be offered a predicted grade, with option to sit physical exams if wanted - the higher grade from the two will prevail. Junior Cert 2021 is to be cancelled. Incorporeal meeting of Cabinet to be held this evening to receive ministers' formal approval— Gavan Reilly (@gavreilly) February 17, 2021
Students to be offered the calculated grade - and if they then go ahead and sit the exam... they'll be given the higher of the two grades.— Richard Chambers (@newschambers) February 17, 2021
