Announcement to be made on Leaving Cert and Junior Cert exams

The Junior Cert is to be cancelled for the second year in a row, it is being reported.

Leaving Cert students are to be given the option of predicted grades and a written exam, is also expected to be officially announced later this evening.

Leaving Cert 2021 pupils to be offered a predicted grade, with option to sit physical exams if wanted - the higher grade from the two will prevail. Junior Cert 2021 is to be cancelled. Incorporeal meeting of Cabinet to be held this evening to receive ministers' formal approval — Gavan Reilly (@gavreilly) February 17, 2021