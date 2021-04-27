A great glimpse of life in one Kilkenny school!
Pandemic times have been challenging for schools across Kilkenny, but one small, country school has given us a glimpse into daily life back in the classroom!
The brilliant boys and girls at St Brendan's National School in Newmarket are so proud of their achievements and friends that they have posted this lovely video online, so we can all see how glad they are to be back in school!
We'd love to show you a glimpse of school life here in St. Brendan's NS, Newmarket, #Kilkenny . @kclr96fm @KKPeopleNews @LoveKilkenny @Education_Ire pic.twitter.com/oMRn1wwuEg— St. Brendan's N S, Newmarket (@BaileRoibin) April 26, 2021
